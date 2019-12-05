West Ashley firefighters rescue cat stuck in wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -West Ashley firefighters rescued a cat that was somehow stuck in a wall early Thursday morning.
Engine 303 with the St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a home on Dogwood Road for a stray cat which the homeowner said was crying all night.
Crews cut an access hole in a hall closet and safely recover the cat. They named him Walter and took him to the Bees Ferry vet. He will then be transferred to the SPCA in hopes that he will find a home in time for Christmas.
