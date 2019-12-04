Warming Trend Underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A near perfect fall day as highs topped 60° Wednesday afternoon. Tonight not as cold with lows in the upper 30s around 40. Thursday brings more sun and warmer highs upper 60s. This warming trend continues into Friday lows low 40s and highs in the upper 60s.
Say goodbye sunshine as clouds and rain return Friday. Nothing widespread but isolated showers are likely through the afternoon into early evening.
Mostly cloudy and dry through the weekend although a few showers are possible Sunday. As a cold front moves east early next week 70s and rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.
Behind the front a pocket of much colder air. Wednesday chilly lows low 40s and highs upper 50s. Late week brings the next round of wetter weather.
