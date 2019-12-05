Walk Against Depression makes stop in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women walking against depression made a stop in Albany Wednesday.
From coast to coast, the two plan on raising awareness on what children in foster care systems face.
They’ve gotten 300 miles down.
“It’s a grand total of almost 3,000 miles so we’ve got a long way to go,” said Nichole Stevenson, the creator of Walk Against Depression, who said every step is a statement.
“I think you have to take the power back of your own life,” said Stevenson.
She and Jessica Jurich both have stories of life in the foster system.
“I was just kind of in a toxic environment in my life,” said Jurich.
“I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety my entire life due to my past,” explained Stevenson.
So they strapped up and got to walking.
“Bringing awareness to those causes because I think we all need to come together and do better for the children who are in the system,” Stevenson explained.
The women are reaching people every step of the way.
“Every Sunday we go live on our Facebook Page and we talk about the things that we’ve been through and people pitch in about what they’ve been through,” said Stevenson.
Jurich said that it allows people to open up.
“The self-healing is a really big part of it, being able to spread love and receive love from others,” said Jurich.
While helping others, this journey is one they said they’ll never forget.
“It’s the coolest experience I’ve ever had in my entire life,” said Stevenson.
They started in South Carolina two months ago and will conclude in California, they hope by the end of next year.
You can keep track of their walk across the country, as well as ways you can donate to their cause here.
