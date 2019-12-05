Valdosta still waiting for answers in mayoral race

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The entire City of Valdosta is anxiously waiting to see who will be officially named the next mayor.
Perhaps none are more ready for answers than the candidates themselves.
The board of elections said that the battle isn’t over yet because of how close the race is.
There are still 130 provisional ballots that still have to be counted before the final results of the 2019 Valdosta mayoral race can be tallied.
“I did not want a third leg of this journey," said candidate Scott James Matheson.
After what appears to be a never-ending battle, Matheson, J.D. Rice and the rest of the city were expecting a crowned winner.
“Ten long months of campaigning and going to forums, then we had four weeks of a runoff and really we were hoping for a resolution last night,” said Matheson.
“Obviously, you want to think about things that you may have done better, could’ve done differently, but none of that’s going to change anything," said Rice.
The results determined that Rice fell just short of Matheson by 123 votes, with 130 votes left to be verified.
“Obviously, we were disappointed but then you got to understand that it’s about turnout," said Rice.
Turnout, using a system that Rice said he trusts and expects will put the candidate that the people want to see in office.
“We’re hopeful and we like our chances with 123. We like our chances," said Matheson.
Both candidates said that they’re mentally exhausted, still hoping to be mayor and glad to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m not tired. Mentally, I’m drained, but I feel pretty good," said Rice.
Both candidates expect that they will be at the Board of Elections on Friday at 4 p.m. for the final answer to the question the Valdosta community has been waiting on; who will be the next mayor of Valdosta?
