UPDATE: Turner Co. high-speed chase ends with arrests

TURNER CO., Ga. (WALB) -Two suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Turner County ended in Tift County Thursday afternoon.
When they finally got the car stopped in Tifton, Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said they found "piles of jewelry " in the Dodge Charger, which was rented.
Hester said they found “Thousands of dollars worth of diamond rings, bracelets and necklaces. Burglary tools, too.”
Law enforcement thinks the men burglarized a jewelry store somewhere, and they are sending a “memo” to state law enforcement network to see if anything like that happened in North Georgia.
The driver with facial fractures was treated at the Tifton hospital, and now both men are in Turner Co. jail.
Sheriff Hester said one of his deputies chased a car that ran after they tried a traffic stop at mile marker 70 on I-75, and the chase went over 100 mph a couple of times, heading south on I-75.
The car exited on Exit 60 in Tift County and hit a car driven by a woman, then two men jumped out of the suspect’s car and ran.
Tift and Turner County deputies searched behind the Steak and Shake on Exit 60 after the second suspect got out and ran and the first suspect was previously captured.
Hester said the woman was hurt, but walking around. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.