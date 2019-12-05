Thanksgiving Day shooting investigation continues; victim recuperating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said an Albany man who was shot in the face by his father on Thanksgiving Day is recovering and that he is looking good.
As of Monday, a district attorney said Sharaski Albritten is still being treated in a hospital.
Although he is recuperating, the shooting investigation is still ongoing.
Police said Albritten was shot in the 200 block of Cordele Road. His father, Cedric Thomas, 48, has been arrested for the crime.
Prosecutors said there are no particulars at this point regarding what led to the shooting.
We looked at Georgia’s jail records and it does show Thomas has been arrested several times in the past.
In this case, Thomas originally faced aggravated assault and domestic violence charges, according to police.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said they will continue to investigate but at minimum, a gun charge could be added.
“At minimum, it will be perhaps a charge certainly of aggravated assault. And usually, with a firearm, there will also be a charge of a possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. So those two charges would be what we anticipate would be derived from this circumstance,” said Greg W. Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Edwards said more things could surface during the investigation.
Right now, Thomas could face up to 25 years for his potential charges.
Dougherty County prosecutors are telling people to remember conflict resolution before turning to a weapon.
Investigators said there’s always an increase in domestic and family violence altercations during this time of the year.
Prosecutors believe it happens when family members get together.
Now they’re encouraging people to enjoy their loved ones and seek counseling if things get out of hand.
“These things should be worked out so that it doesn’t result in us hurting the ones that we love. And that’s essentially what we have. Please just take other means to address any differences, any issues than taking to the gun. That’s all we can ask,” said Edwards.
If you are in need of counseling or assistance, you can call the 24-Hour Domestic Violence Crisis Line at (229) 439-7065.
