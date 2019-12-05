Rain arrives Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A near perfect fall day as highs topped 60° Wednesday afternoon. Tonight mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s around 40. Thursday continues dry with warmer upper 60s. This warming trend extends Friday as lows bottom out in the low 40s and highs top mid-upper 60s.
Say goodbye sunshine as clouds and rain return Friday. Nothing widespread but isolated showers are likely through the afternoon into early evening.
For the weekend highs in the 60s. More clouds and dry although a few showers are possible Sunday. As a stronger cold front moves east early week highs reach low-mid 70s with rain becoming likely late Monday into Tuesday.
Behind the front a pocket of much colder air. Rather chilly Wednesday with lows low 40s and highs upper 50s. Late week brings the next round of wetter weather.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.