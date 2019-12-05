Phoebe, Flint River Fresh partner to open new community garden in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe and Flint River Fresh partnered up to provide fresh, locally grown produce, to people in Albany.
Phoebe donated a total of three-quarters acres of land in Dougherty County.
“Phoebe and Flint River Fresh are both vital community organizations committed to improving overall health and wellness in southwest Georgia,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe president and CEO, said. “Our partnership is a natural alliance, and we are excited to work together to revitalize this neighborhood by transforming this block into an asset we believe will benefit people in Albany for years to come."
Food harvested from this new community garden will go to those families in need throughout the community.
Executive Director Fredando Jackson, also known as “Farmer Fredo,” said this is needed in the inner city of Albany.
“It is designed to teach our community how to grow food for themselves but also create a space where young people can engage and making our communities better, making them healthier and also contribute to the well being of all that makeup, Dougherty County and the ‘Good Life City,’” Jackson said.
Jackson will grow various other crops in the garden year-round and plans to add fruit trees to the site soon.
A large percentage of the food will be donated to hunger relief organizations, such as Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Food will also be given to people in nearby public housing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.