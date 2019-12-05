Pet of the Week, Dec. 2-6

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Ginger!
She is a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog.
She has been at the Albany Humane Society for about seven months. She has been on playdates with foster families since she has been with the Albany Humane Society. She is great with kids, other dogs and cats.
She is a special dog looking for a great home.
Her adoption fee is $160, which includes the rest of her vaccinations, a microchip and her spay procedure.
She is available for adoption at the Albany Humane Society.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 888-7387.
