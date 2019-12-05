Opening statements begin in Susan Embert trial

The two met online back in 2012. They came across each other on an online dating website. Susan told him she was a nurse, which prosecutors said Thursday was not true. Prosecutors said she was never a nurse of any sort and she wasn’t even employed when the two started talking. She was living with another man at the time she started talking to Jake. She told Jake the man would beat her, and Jake picked her up from the home and she moved in with him in January 2013. She never went back to that old home.