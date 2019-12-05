Opening statements begin in Susan Embert trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Opening statements in the trial for a woman accused of staging her husband’s death started on Thursday.
Susan Embert is standing trial on the following charges:
- Count 1: malice murder
- Count 2: felony murder
- Counts 3, 4: aggravated assault
- Count 5: possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
Jake Embert, her husband, was found dead in his Dougherty County home in June 2014.
District Attorney Greg Edwards finished his opening statements Thursday morning.
He presented a lengthy background of the case.
Jake Embert was 53-years-old. He was retired from the military and worked at the MCLB.
Prosecutors said he was in general good health before meeting Susan. He had a minor heart problem, but that was it. He was also in good financial standings.
However, prosecutors said, things changed when he met Susan.
The two met online back in 2012. They came across each other on an online dating website. Susan told him she was a nurse, which prosecutors said Thursday was not true. Prosecutors said she was never a nurse of any sort and she wasn’t even employed when the two started talking. She was living with another man at the time she started talking to Jake. She told Jake the man would beat her, and Jake picked her up from the home and she moved in with him in January 2013. She never went back to that old home.
At that time, prosecutors said when she moved in, she took over everything, including Jake’s cell phone, computer access and his mail. The two got married shortly after meeting on March 8, 2013.
Even while married a short time, prosecutors said Susan was still seen on the internet talking to other men. She also immediately took charge over Jake’s finances 10 days after they got married. This includes his life insurance and his paychecks and banking accounts. Susan had her own personal account though. Prosecutors said she would take $500 out of each of his paychecks and would deposit it into her own personal account. She was supposed to use his entire check to pay his bills, which included house payments, utilities, among others.
Prosecutors said none of that was happening. It got so bad that they had to start seeking help from Jake’s sister. His sister would help, but Susan would take the money and still not pay anything. Prosecutors said this eventually led to his home being put up for foreclosure. He didn’t even know it because she took control of the mail.
Prosecutors said Susan made sure to take home-cooked meals to his job. Prosecutors said that is when his health began to change.
It only started to charge after the two met. Jake started having gastro problems, seizures, diarrhea, cramping, and more. The doctors couldn’t tell what was wrong with him during this time, even after treatments, according to prosecutors.
Jake’s dog also started getting sick. Zoey was fully healthy before Susan, but prosecutors said the dog started experiencing the same diarrhea and seizures like Jake. The dog had to be put down because of it.
Behind Jake’s back, prosecutors said Susan started to try to sell Jake’s items without him knowing. She even told people he wouldn’t be alive much longer, according to Thursday’s opening statements.
Days before he died, the two got into arguments about everything and Jake left the house for days. But he came back on that Saturday, the day he died. He and his teenage son were having breakfast and preparing to go to the racetrack that afternoon. They were excited, but his son left to pick up his girlfriend in Lee County.
That’s when prosecutors said it was the opportunity. They argued that’s when Susan staged Jake’s death after what they believe was a failed attempt to poison him.
She called 911 dispatch and said he shot himself. Prosecutors said within 30 seconds, she came up with an explanation on why. She told them he shot himself because he came out as gay and didn’t want people to know and that he contracted a sexually transmitted disease. Prosecutors argued this was false. Family members said Jake was not suicidal.
Within 24 hours, prosecutors said Susan took over his body at the funeral home. Prosecutors said she had Jake cremated, took his ashes and to this day, they can’t be found.
She didn’t show up to his memorial service or anything. She changed the locks of the home and went to Florida. But she took some of his estate and gave it to her own family, according to prosecutors.
Eventually, Jake’s daughter took over the home and found a bit of his hair, allegedly from a hairbrush.
Prosecutors said the hair was tested and found that it was infused with anti-freeze, sprays, among other things. They were things that could only be digested.
Prosecutors argued Susan expected a big payday, also arguing that saw something about his life insurance policy being five times what he got paid. Attorneys argued she thought he would receive $400,000-$500,000. He made $89,000 at MCLB.
But Jake failed to renew this clause of his salary. Prosecutors said he failed to do this because his former wife would normally handle that, but Susan didn’t know that. And that’s why they believe she did all of this expected his money.
She only walked away with $89,000.
