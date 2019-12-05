Ohio man arrested on theft charge in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday night, about 11 p.m., officers from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 300 block of Norman Drive in reference to someone trying to open the car doors of several vehicles.
When officers arrived, they observed the offender, later identified as Polo Thompson, of Cleveland, Ohio, checking door handles on the cars.
They arrested him Lowndes County Jail for criminal attempt to commit theft by entering auto.
Witnesses and video surveillance showed Thompson checking to see if numerous vehicles were unlocked.
“We are thankful the witness called this suspicious activity in immediately allowing officers to get on scene and actually observe the offender in action," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “Everyone needs to ensure they are locking their vehicle doors and never leave anything of value in plain sight.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.