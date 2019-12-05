Kemp: Toy donation drive sees big success

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp partnered with Clark Howard’s Christmas Kids and Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to collect toys for Christmas.
Because of their efforts, over 1,000 foster children across the state will get a toy for Christmas.
Kemp said his family is truly humbled by the generosity of state employees from across the Peach State.
If you would like to donate, look for a Clark’s Christmas Kids Give Drive location near you.
