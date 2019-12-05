Justice Benham to step down from GA high court

“This has been a difficult decision. I have enjoyed every day of service to the people of Georgia, but after 34 years on the bench, it is time for me to step down,” Justice Benham said. “Once I was at peace with this decision, I wanted to let people know as soon as possible, especially those who were hoping to run in an open election. Furthermore, it is my hope that the timing of my retirement will cause minimal disruption to the court.”