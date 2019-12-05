Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?

Founded in 1783, Swansboro became the center of North Carolina's steamboat industry. In 1862, it saw Union troops burn down a Confederate fort guarding the nearby Bouge Inlet to the Atlantic Ocean. Across its quaint downtown on the White Oak River, almost every building boasts a city seal with the date it was built. Most are much older than the gray-haired tourists strolling around, and can't forever withstand the kind of flooding they suffered last year, when Hurricane Florence's sea surge topped 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain.