Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 7 North Carolina 74-49, handing the Tar Heels their most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. Ohio State outscored UNC 35-13 over the final 15 1/2 minutes to break the game open. E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes, who led 29-27 at halftime before pulling away and improving to 8-0. Cole Anthony had 15 points for the Tar Heels, who shot just 27.4%.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper hints that he is targeting someone with an offensive background to be his team’s next head coach. Tepper fired longtime coach Ron Rivera, whose background as a coach is on defense. Tepper says he also wants a coach with old-school discipline and modern and innovative processes. Rivera said Wednesday that he will take the next four weeks off but is eager to coach again next season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devonte' Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points, and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled D'Angelo Russell's return to the court with a 106-91 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Graham was 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and also dished out nine assists and had seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds as the Hornets built a 19-point, second-half lead and hung on. Charlotte snapped a two-game slide. The Warriors have lost four straight on their current road trip.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems scored a career-high 23 points and North Carolina State beat Wisconsin 69-54 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Markell Johnson finished with 12 points and C.J. Bryce added 11 for N.C. State. Johnson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from midcourt that started the 29-14 run that put the Wolfpack in control and helped them avenge last year's 79-75 loss to the Badgers in Madison. Hellems set a career scoring high for the second straight game. His previous best of 17 points came last week in a loss to No. 16 Memphis.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored a career-high 22 points to lead Penn State over Wake Forest 76-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Lamar Stevens added 14 points and Izaiah Brockington had 13 for the Nittany Lions, who never trailed and led by as many as 31 with 6:16 to play.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR moved its annual season-ending celebration to Nashville this year. It was an effort to reconnect with its loyal fans after 10 years in Las Vegas. The two-day affair is a mix of industry events and news conferences. There has been news, too: Stewart-Haas Racing made a crew chief swap for Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola. Kyle Larson is now a free agent. Denny Hamlin is recovering from shoulder surgery. The event culminates with a Thursday night awards show to honor champion Kyle Busch and a party that will be headlined by rapper Nelly.