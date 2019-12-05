Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-93. Jayson Tatum added 19 points to help Boston improve to 8-0 at home. Brown connected on a season-high five 3-pointers, and Walker had seven assists and four rebounds. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with a season-high 37 points, six rebounds and four assists. Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk added 12 points, and Duncan Robinson and Justise Winslow each had 10.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 128-114. Evan Fournier added 21 points, and Markelle Fultz had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Magic. Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 23 points and five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 17 points and five assists.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew hopes the extra work he got as a backup over the last month benefits him as a starter. Coach Doug Marrone plans to start Minshew the final four games of the NFL regular season. Minshew's latest opportunity begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's a chance for Minshew to show he can cut down on turnovers and improve on third downs and in the red zone. Those are the areas in which Minshew struggled the most during his first eight starts in place of veteran Nick Foles.
BOSTON (AP) — Miami coach Erik Spoelstra missed the Heat's game against the Boston Celtics to return home to be with his wife for the birth of their second son. Assistant coach Dan Craig directed the Heat. He grew up about 40 minutes away from TD Garden in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. In March of 2018, Craig also coached the Heat when Spoelstra was with wife Nikki for the birth of his first son. The Heat lost that game.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins will join Major League Baseball's trend toward artificial turf by installing the surface at Marlins Park for 2020. They’re also moving in the fences for the second time in four years. CEO Derek Jeter says an artificial surface solves the challenge the Marlins have had growing grass in the retractable-roof stadium since it opened in 2012. The Marlins will install the same turf used by the Diamondbacks and Rangers. Five of the 30 teams in the majors now will have artificial turf. Arizona added it this year, joining Toronto and Tampa Bay. Texas’ new ballpark opens in 2020.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Clemson running back Travis Etienne is once again the Atlantic Coast Conference's football player of the year and North Carolina's Sam Howell is the league's top rookie. The ACC's individual awards were determined by a panel of 46 media members and 14 head coaches. Etienne was also picked as the offensive player of the year while Clemson teammate Isaiah Simmons earned defensive player of the year honors. Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau was selected as the defensive rookie of the year.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M 72-43 for their 31st consecutive home victory. Tennessee owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Volunteers haven’t lost at home since falling to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes moved within one win of 700.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Oscar Pareja is the new coach of Major League Soccer's Orlando City Lions. He returns to the league following a stint with Club Tijuana of Liga MX. Pareja led FC Dallas to a 78-49-41 record and four playoff berths before leaving the MLS team in 2018.