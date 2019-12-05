Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins will join Major League Baseball's trend toward artificial turf by installing the surface at Marlins Park for 2020. They’re also moving in the fences for the second time in four years. CEO Derek Jeter says an artificial surface solves the challenge the Marlins have had growing grass in the retractable-roof stadium since it opened in 2012. The Marlins will install the same turf used by the Diamondbacks and Rangers. Five of the 30 teams in the majors now will have artificial turf. Arizona added it this year, joining Toronto and Tampa Bay. Texas’ new ballpark opens in 2020.