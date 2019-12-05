Crash on Interstate sends truck crashing into nearby house

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Thursday morning crash on a Florida interstate sent a pickup truck barreling through two fences and into a nearby house, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Robert Kuzdale, 32, failed to slow down as traffic ahead of him on Interstate 275 came to a halt. His truck hit a car in front of him and veered onto the shoulder of the road, an incident report said.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the truck then crashed through a Florida Department of Transportation fence and a private fence before crashing into a house. Kuzdale suffered minor injuries and no one inside the house was injured, troopers said.
The home had “non-structural damage," the incident report said.
The incident is under investigation.