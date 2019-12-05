‘Certainly, thank my supporters’: Not all Worth Co. residents pleased at Yearta’s District 152 win

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - People in Worth County have mixed opinions about Bill Yearta’s big win Tuesday night.
As you might imagine, many people celebrated the former Sylvester mayor’s win in the race for the Georgia House of Representatives District 152 race against Jim Quinn.
However, not everyone was so excited.
A Worth County native of 30 years, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he voted against Yearta, but he thinks the former Sylvester mayor will do an OK job in Atlanta.
Another woman said she didn’t vote in the runoff. She said she didn’t believe Yearta nor Quinn were qualified for the position.
In Worth County, Quinn had 296 votes while Bill Yearta had 2,480 votes. Each received over 3,000 votes in total for the district, which also includes Lee and Sumter counties.
Election officials said it didn’t take long to count the votes.
"We were through about 9:30 last night. It was a slow turnout for the election for when they had four members running and it was kinda a slow turnout yesterday for the two,” said Worth County Board of Elections Chairman Hugh Donnan.
WALB News10′s Bobby Poitevint spoke to Bill Yearta just moments after the announcement about his experience running for the District 152 seat.
"Well, campaigning can be very difficult. It’s a lot of hard work but it’s a great opportunity to meet people and learn what the issues of the district are. Our next step is to talk with the folks in the district and certainly thank my supporters,” said Yearta.
We are told numbers are still being certified and official numbers will be out on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.