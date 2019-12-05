CBD, hemp store to open in Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester woman said CBD has helped give her back her life.
The business owner is bringing CBD and hemp products to town.
Diane Nether is the owner of Nether’s Hemp & CBD.
“I don’t take pain medicine anymore, I take CBD,” said Nether.
Nether is opening a new store in Sylvester that will sell an assortment of hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products.
The Sylvester Worth Chamber of Commerce is welcoming her shop.
“We’re excited, we’re very excited of any new business that comes into town,” said Karen Rachley with the chamber.
Nether is still setting up shop but started using CBD after she had surgery in November.
“I had so much chronic pain and we had went from doctor to doctor. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t lay certain ways on my back or my neck because the pain was so tremendous that it kept me up all night,” explained Nether.
“I can move my neck, I can sit-up more, it gives me energy, I can sleep better at night, I don’t take pain medications that I’ve had. It’s been the CBD,” said Nether after taking CBD orally for about two weeks.
But does the scientific community agree with her?
“More scientific research is needed" before saying CBD is safe to relieve pain according to an article by Medical News Today.
Research on CBD is fairly new because it was only recently legalized in the US, according to researchers.
The US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health said CBD has been “well tolerated in clinical trials.”
Researchers said that shows that there is “great promise” for CBD.
“People think that hemp is like a high, that it’s gonna get you high and it’s gonna get you crazy and it’s not that. All hemp does is soothes you and takes the pain away, gives you energy,” said Nether.
A ribbon-cutting for Nether’s Hemp & CBD will be held Thursday at 5 p.m.
The store is located at 2121 Georgia Highway 256 in Sylvester.
