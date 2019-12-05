Big plans in the works for new Albany Ward 6 commissioner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A newly elected Albany city commissioner said he has big plans for his ward.
Demetrius Young won in a close race between John Hawthorne in Ward 6.
Young had a little over 50 votes to pull the victory. He said he’s ready to serve his community because it has been a tradition in his family.
Young is the son of the first African American Albany city commissioner, Mary Young-Cummings.
Young wants to tackle policies, build strong parks, a recreation department and more.
“We want to get back to a strong parks and recreation department. We definitely want to work on the utility bill situation and Water, Gas and Light. So we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of things that are on our plate and we’re just ready to hit the ground running,” said Young.
Young was at the forefront of an effort to stop an incoming liquor store in South Albany. Their efforts failed, but he said he’ll continue his work in protecting people. He also said he will work with his opponents who ran for the seat. Those are Leroy Smith and Hawthorne.
Together, Young hopes they will create plans that will turn the ward around.
