2 arrested in Turner Co. high-speed chase

TURNER CO., Ga. (WALB) -Two suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Turner County ended in Tift County Thursday afternoon.
Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said one of his deputies chased a car that ran after they tried a traffic stop at mile marker 70 on I-75.
The chase went over 100 mph a couple of times, heading south on I-75.
The car exited on Exit 60 in Tift County and hit a car driven by a woman.
Two men jumped out of the suspect’s car and ran.
Tift and Turner County deputies searched behind the Steak and Shake on Exit 60 after the second suspect got out and ran and the first suspect was previously captured.
Hester said the woman was hurt, but walking around. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
