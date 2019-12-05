Albany State students mourn the loss of Joshua Baker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When Albany State University (ASU) students returned from Thanksgiving break, they did not think that they would be losing a classmate.
ASU is quiet after the sad news of freshman Joshua Baker passing on Dec. 2 in Rockdale County.
Olivia Townsend, a freshman at ASU, said the news came as a shock and she feels the campus is still mourning.
“Everybody had just seen him in class on like Monday and stuff,” Townsend said.
She said the news caught her off guard.
“It kind of shocked me because I saw it and read up on it and was crazy and it was sad. I think it really shook the whole campus and all that because it was all so sudden,” Townsend said.
Freshman Trevor Arrington said he was in disbelief when he heard the news of Baker’s passing.
“Me and my friends were just sitting around and then we saw it on social media. It was like dang, that’s where we from, cause all of my friends are mostly from Atlanta. We was like, we just went home,” Arrington said.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating Baker’s death, along with his sister Jaydah Curry and Michael Curry. The three were found dead Monday afternoon in Conyers.
Students are still in disbelief.
Kaleb Thomaston, another ASU freshman, shared his thoughts on the matter.
“It’s not a great feeling, I mean I know he worked in the book store and we talked every once in a while," Thomaston said. "Just to know that he is gone is...”
Students said they will remember Baker’s personality the most.
“He was a funny person, he was nice, he was energetic and I just fell a lot of sympathy for his family. I’m sorry for their loss,” Townsend said.
“It’s sad to know how quick somebody can be gone and how much of an impact they can have on somebody’s life when they can be gone in just a second,” Arrington said.
Investigators said the three victims were all related, and this may be a result of a domestic dispute inside the home.
Students said that every moment is precious with the ones you love.
“Tell your friends how you really feel about them because one day they can be gone too,” Thomaston said.
A family friend has created a GoFundMe account for the family during this difficult time in need.
All three deaths are still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.