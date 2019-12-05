Albany police investigate armed robbery at Shell station

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a Shell gas station was robbed Wednesday night.
Police said that around 7:45 p.m., a man robbed the station in the 1200 block of Dawson Road at gunpoint and demanded money.
The man got away with an unknown amount of cash, officers said.
APD said that no customers were in the store at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.
This is an active investigation and anyone with any information on this incident or the suspect is urged to call the Albany-Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.