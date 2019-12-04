VIDEO: Woman caught on camera stealing packages from LaGrange residence

**UPDATE: 4:18pm December 3rd; Stephanie Washington has been identified. If you know of her whereabouts please call LPD. Also, if you suspect that you’ve recently had a package stolen please call and ask for Corporal Hall as he’s recently recovered property he believes to be stolen.** #TeamLPD tis’ the season for stolen packages off porches and we need your help to identify this Grinch! She was caught on camera stealing packages from this house on Brookstone Drive. A white female, around 5’5” - 5’7”, strawberry blonde hair, seen entering a black in color vehicle. If you have any information about this crime or the identity of this individual, please contact Officer Harb at 706-883-2637, Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, or call 911. #identityunknown