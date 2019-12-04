Students see career options at Eighth Street Middle career fair

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students got the opportunity on Wednesday to see options for their future.
This was at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton.
All eighth graders walked around and learned about different industries and careers, which helped them make the decision on what they want to do after they graduate.
“What we try do at this event is expose our students to many of the businesses and industries in our area and hopefully spark in them some interest about what they may want to do later on in life,” Davina Samuel, a school counselor, said.
WALB News 10′s Darran Todd and Madison McClung represented WALB. They shared insight into the journalism and broadcasting industries.
