Senator Johnny Isakson gives farewell address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia’s only three-term Senator is saying good-bye. Senator Johnny Isakson said goodbye to colleagues and friends on the eve of Governor Brian Kemp naming his replacement.
Senator Johnny Isakson gave his farewell address from the Senate floor this afternoon.
His address was followed by tributes from other senators led by Senator David Perdue.
Isakson announced his resignation in August due to ongoing health issues.
Governor Kemp will confirm his appointment to the seat on Wednesday morning.
Isakson holds a special place in state history. He is the only Georgian elections to serve in both the Georgia House and Senate and the U.S. House and Senate.
