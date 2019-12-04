Man sentenced in Albany armed robbery case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was sentenced in an armed robbery case following a July 2019 trial — despite failing to appear in court.
Demickey “Birdman” Rogers was sentenced to a total of 20 years with the first 15 to serve on probation.
Below is a breakdown of the counts:
- Count 1: armed robbery, 10 years to serve without the possibility of parole
- Count 2: Possession of a firearm in a felony, five years consecutive to probation
- Count 4: manufacture marijuana, five years consecutive after serving Count 1
- Count 5: possession of a firearm in a felony, five years probation concurrent with Count 2
As part of his probation, Rogers cannot contact or be in the presence of gang members or have drugs or alcohol. He must also complete 240 hours of community service, pay a $2,500 fine and he waived his fourth amendment rights.
“We are appreciative of the efforts of the Albany Police Department Gang Task Force in locating this defendant while he was on the run from justice during his jury trial and while he continued his flight post-conviction,” Michael Tabarrok, deputy chief assistant district attorney, said. “Today’s sentence protects the integrity of the Court and the ankle monitoring system while keeping the citizens of Dougherty County safe from a violent felon. Thank you once again to the jurors in this case for their work and their verdict, the Albany Police Department and the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit in making this case, and the staff of District Attorney Greg Edwards office in bringing this to trial.”
