Man pleads guilty to Coffee Co. murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After years of unanswered questions in a murder case and a thwarted escape attempt, a Coffee County man was sentenced to life in prison.
Joshua Parrott was the last person to see Joseph Gaskin alive.
Gaskin went missing in September 2017.
Shortly after, detectives discovered Parrott fled to Florida in Gaskin's truck.
When he came back to Georgia, Coffee County said Parrott threatened to kill himself during a traffic stop, using the same gun used to kill Gaskin.
He later tried to escape custody while undergoing medical treatment.
Parrott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
