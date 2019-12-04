Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonator scam

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about calls from an imposter that is scamming people out of thousands of dollars.
Investigators said they have received multiple complaints from people reporting a caller claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.
The caller says there is a warrant for their arrest, but they can pay a fine and avoid arrest.
Investigators said a number of victims have fallen for this scam.
“We’re in the thousands,” Investigator Matt Pearce said. “I believe it’s up to $2,700, $2,800 total. And what they are doing actually taking pre-paid debit cards and providing the pre-paid debit card numbers to the offender.”
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they will not call you and say you are wanted. They will not ask you for money. So if you get one of these calls, just hang up and report it to investigators. They believe it is one man doing these imposter calls.
If you are a victim to this scam, call Lee County dispatch at (229) 759-6012 and report it.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.