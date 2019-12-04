Georgia Power helps fund GSW scholarship program

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A recent grant award from the Georgia Power Foundation is helping fund Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) Southwestern Promise Scholarship Program that specifically targets high school students in a 56-county area of Southwest Georgia.
Students with an 1100 SAT or 22 ACT and a 3.0 GPA will earn a $1,000 “Blue” scholarship each year for four years, and students with a 1200 SAT or 25 ACT and a 3.0 GPA will earn a $2,000 “Gold” scholarship.
Don Porter, local manager for Georgia Power, recently presented the check to President Neal Weaver. The Georgia Power Foundation is a consistent supporter of higher education and a valued partner of Georgia Southwestern.
For students hoping to receive a Southwestern Promise scholarship, there is no deadline, however, students are encouraged to apply for admission early. No scholarship application is required for those who live in the 56-county area. Students living outside the 56-county area are also eligible to receive the scholarship and can apply at gsw.edu.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.