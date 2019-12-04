Ga. officials release statements on Kemp’s senator appointment

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A number of Georgia officials have released statements on Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointment of Kelly Loeffler to U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s Senate seat.
Isakson issued the following statement:
“I congratulate Kelly Loeffler on her historic appointment to the United States Senate. Kelly’s business experience and acumen will be an asset to Georgia and the Senate. The same tireless work ethic that has helped her succeed in business will also help her succeed in serving Georgians and our nation. It has been the honor of a lifetime for me to serve this great state in the U.S. Senate, and my staff and I will work closely with Kelly to ensure a smooth transition.”
Senator David Perdue issued the following statement:
“My No. 1 goal is to continue the best economic turnaround in U.S. history and focus on the needs of the people of Georgia. The only way to ensure that happens is to advance President Trump’s agenda in the U.S. Senate. While Senator Isakson leaves behind big shoes to fill, I look forward to working with Kelly Loeffler, my new partner in the U.S. Senate, to continue that positive change for Georgia and our country.”
Rep. Austin Scott issued the following statement:
“I’d like to congratulate Kelly Loeffler on her appointment to the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with her as a member of the Georgia Delegation to support our military installations, Georgia farmers and rural communities, and especially President Trump.”
