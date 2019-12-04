FDA says more research needed on CBD before it’s considered safe

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CBD products seem to be a common remedy for a variety of ailments from anxiety to chronic pain. But, according to a new consumer update from the Food and Drug Administration, much more research in needed on CBD products before the agency considers it safe.
Many questions are still unanswered about the science, safety, and quality of products containing CBD. Right now, only limited data is available.
Currently, the only FDA approved CBD product is Epidiolex, which is used to treat people with rare forms of Epilepsy. But, studies shows while the drug helps people it also increases the risk of liver disease.
People at home who use CBD should consult a doctor about the products that they are using. They should also be aware of any changes to their physical or mental health. Some risks of using a CBD product include liver injury, male reproductive toxicity, and an impact on other medications a person may be taking.
The FDA warns users to be aware of where they are buying a CBD product and remember that just because something seems natural doesn’t mean it’s safe.
