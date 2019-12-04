Family of S.C. man shot and killed by police at Walmart looking for answers

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Family members are speaking after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a South Carolina Walmart.
Police responded to the Walmart off the J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester in November. That’s where they say they arrested 28-year-old Ariane McCree for shoplifting.
Police say McCree assaulted one of the officers while he was in custody and then ran off. As officers chased after him, police say McCree took out a gun, and that’s when two officers opened fire, killing him.
McCree’s family held a rally outside the Chester Police Department Monday, many wearing shirts with McCree’s picture.
McCree’s parents were among a crowd of 50 outside the police department. The family wants a better explanation of what unfolded that day. Michael McCree, Ariane’s father, says he wants answers.
“I just want some answers. Tell us something, let us know. No matter what it was, let us know. There’s a lot of people at that Walmart that seen it, that was out there that day. Let us know something,” Michael McCree said.
Kiara Davis, the mother of Ariane’s child, spoke about the effect this situation will have on their son.
“But they need to understand that, that my son has to grow up without a father, period. He can’t go to no games, he can’t see him go to graduation, go to pre-school. He can’t see any of that,” Davis said.
The officers involved remain on administrative leave as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) continues to investigate.
