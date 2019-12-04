Douglas peanut warehouse catches fire

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Fire Department is working to extinguish a peanut fire that could consume a warehouse full of the crop.
The fire erupted in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning, it is believed.
One large building is involved, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to other storage facilities at the plant just off Barrington Road, northeast of the city.
Elements of the Douglas Fire Department assisted with manpower and water supply, and have since returned to their station.
WALB will have more information on this blaze when it is available.
