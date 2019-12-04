Deputies search for suspects who stole and slaughtered show horse in Palmetto

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation is underway after deputies said a horse was slaughtered over the weekend in Palmetto.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the horse was stolen from a ranch on Buckeye Road.
On Tuesday, animals in Palmetto grazed quietly on a field, showing no indication of the gruesome slaughter that happened there just days ago.
“I’m disgusted," said Carol Whitmore, animal advocate and Manatee County Commissioner. "I’m sure most of our community is going to be.”
Whitmore is meeting with Congressman Vern Buchanan’s staff Wednesday to talk about elderly abuse and animal cruelty on the Suncoast.
“I’m totally going to talk to Congressman Buchanan’s staff tomorrow about this," said Whitmore. "I just can’t believe that there’s people out there who would do this. If anybody that is listening that knows anything about this, they need to contact the authorities because we aren’t going to put up with this. Two times is just too many.”
It’s a story that may sound familiar because the same thing happened four years ago.
A very valuable 12-year-old prize show jumper from Europe was stolen and slaughtered in a ranch in Palmetto, but detectives said they never caught the suspects.
“In 2015, a horse was slaughtered, butchered, and basically harvested for the meat and this case is exactly the same in that they took the horse over to this area where they killed it, likely right at that spot and began to butcher the horse and all that was left was certain remains of the horse," said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. "The meat, for the most, part was taken.”
Deputies said the suspect or suspects passed up numerous other horses to steal and slaughter this thoroughbred horse, worth at least $20,000 and known to frequently compete in equestrian races.
“When you have this type of a very brutal type of crime that has occurred, it grips not only just the equine community, but our entire community because people want to see whoever is doing this arrested and that’s our goal,” said Warren.
The suspect(s) will be charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.
Congressman Buchanan said he re-introduced an act earlier this year to permanently ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption.
In response to this incident, he said:
"The gruesome theft and killing of a horse in palmetto to be sold as horsemeat is another reminder of the need for my bill banning the slaughter of horses for human consumption. i will continue to lead the effort to end this practice and prohibit the inhumane export of horses to Mexican and Canadian slaughterhouses to be sold overseas.”
Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
