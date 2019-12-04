Crisp Co. looking for information on burglary

ARABI, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was possibly used in a burglary.
The sheriff’s office said a white Chrysler 300 was possibly involved in a burglary at the Citgo Food Mart in Arabi.
The incident happened on Nov. 3, around 6:30 a.m.
Deputies responded to the scene in less than two minutes, however, the sheriff’s office said a video reveals there was a delay in the call to Crisp County E-911 from the alarm company, which allowed the suspect time to leave the scene.
The white Chrysler 300 has chrome trim and door handles, as well as a panoramic sunroof.
If you have any information on the burglary, the vehicle, or the suspect seen in the images, you’re asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276.2600. Tips can also be submitted via call or text to the sheriff’s office “See Something, Say Something” tip line at (229) 322-8891. You may remain anonymous.
