Coffee Co. looking for woman missing since October

Coffee Co. looking for woman missing since October
Sherri Linn Bell was last seen at a residence on Weeks Road in October. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | December 4, 2019 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 5:11 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that has not been seen since October.

Sherri Linn Bell was reported missing on Tuesday after she was last seen at her residence on Weeks Road around the end of October.

Neighbors said they saw her loading items into a white mini-van of another woman only identified as “Lisa,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bell is described as 5′9, 195 pounds, with green eyes and reddish-blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, E-911 at (912) 384-7675, send a Facebook message, or your local law enforcement.

December 4, 2019 Douglas, Ga. – Missing Person Press Release Coffee County Investigators need your help in location...

Posted by Coffee County Ga Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.