Coffee Co. looking for woman missing since October

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that has not been seen since October.
Sherri Linn Bell was reported missing on Tuesday after she was last seen at her residence on Weeks Road around the end of October.
Neighbors said they saw her loading items into a white mini-van of another woman only identified as “Lisa,” the sheriff’s office said.
Bell is described as 5′9, 195 pounds, with green eyes and reddish-blonde hair.
Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, E-911 at (912) 384-7675, send a Facebook message, or your local law enforcement.
