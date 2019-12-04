AU Dean adds one second to final exams in honor of Iron Bowl victory

Iron Bowl 2019 (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 3, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:10 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Dean of the College of Liberal Arts is still celebrating their win over the University of Alabama in this year’s Iron Bowl.

In commemoration of the Tigers scoring a field goal after getting one second added to the clock just before the end of the first half, Dr. Joe Aistrup is adding one second to all final exams.

Dr. Aistrup released a statement on his Twitter page saying,

It is undeniable that when every second counts, Auburn men and women make great things happen. Under Coach Malzahn’s leadership, student-athletes have twice proven the difference that :01 can make. In the spirit of continued success, I hereby authorize professors and instructors to add one second to the allotted times for next week’s final exams.
Dr. Joe Aistrup

Auburn University students will take their final exams beginning Monday, Dec. 9.

