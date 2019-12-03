Yearta and Quinn gear up for District 152 runoff

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - People in Sumter, Worth and Lee counties will cast their vote Tuesday for one of the biggest runoff races in the area.
The District 152 runoff election is Tuesday.
Former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta and former Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn are in the runoff and both are still hoping for a big win Tuesday night.
Early voting ended on Wednesday and both Quinn and Yearta said they’re optimistic about the numbers they’re seeing.
“We are encouraged by the interest in the campaign and we think we’ll have a strong showing" said Yearta.
“I’m expecting a strong showing again and a good turnout is going to help me,” Quinn said. “I want voters to know that a vote for me is a vote for honesty, integrity and someone who will work for them.”
“I just want the voters to know that I’m a conservative and I will work hard for this district," Yearta said.
Both Yearta and Quinn faced off against Republican Tyler Johnson and Democratic candidate Mary Egler last month.
Quinn said if he wins, he will “get prepared to spend some time in Atlanta (and) get my affairs in order and get ready to start working hard.”
Both candidates remain optimistic about winning.
Yearta said if he wins, he has several issues he wants to tackle in Atlanta and “certainly I want to be a strong voice for Southwest Georgia, economic development is very important to us.”
“We have ran a clean campaign," Yearta added. "We’ve stayed focused on the issues of Southwest Georgia.”
“I’ve ran a campaign based on facts. Everything I’ve said can be proven and I stand by the stuff I’ve sent out" said Quinn.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
