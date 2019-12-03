Trial to start for wife accused of staging husband’s 2014 death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman accused of staging her husband’s death will go to trial on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Jake Embert was found dead June 2014 in his Dougherty County home.
Susan Embert has been awaiting her trial for five years.
Prosecutors said the trial was continued several times for multiple reasons.
After a number of pretrial hearings and court appearances, jury selection is set to start Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors said Jake Embert’s death was originally ruled a suicide.
In previous reports, his family said they hired a private investigator to look into the case.
Susan Embert was eventually indicted for murder.
Attorneys believe she poisoned him before eventually shooting him.
An indictment states Susan shot her husband and made it appear as though it was a self-inflicted wound to the head.
Right now, she is facing five counts and some of those include: malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Prosecutors believe evidence will show she intentionally killed her husband.
“The victim was shot to death and the aggravated assault portion alleges that the victim was poisoned during the course of these events,” said Gregory Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Jake was an army veteran and worked at the Marine Corps of Logistics Base for 20 years.
WALB records show Susan was arrested in Florida back in 2015. She was then extradited to Dougherty County.
WALB spoke with Jake’s daughter Monday and she said their family is grateful the trial is finally taking place after five years.
