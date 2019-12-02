Staying dry and slowly warming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and windy with chilly 50s Monday afternoon. Winds diminish and temperatures drop into the low 30s overnight. A light freeze and frosty start Tuesday. Through the afternoon more sunshine with some passing clouds but not much warmth as highs reach mid 50s.
Staying dry and gradually warming through the week with highs low-mid 60s and lows mid-upper 30s.
Next chance of rain Friday afternoon and evening. Drier and milder over the weekend.
