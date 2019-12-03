Loved ones remember woman killed in Albany Thanksgiving shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of Nykeah Gilbert is still sending shock waves throughout the Albany community.
Gilbert was killed on Thanksgiving Day at her home on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court.
Gilbert was an employee of the Jimmy Jazz store in the Albany Mall.
Each person said their lives and the entire Jimmy Jazz Store will never be the same.
“We’re so used to seeing Nykeah walking into work happy, smiling, dancing, and we won’t get to see that anymore,” said Tiffany Stringer, Jimmy Jazz Store assistant manager.
It’s the first Monday without their fellow Jimmy Jazz co-worker.
The death of Gilbert left Jada Hamilton and two other managers in a somber mood.
“It’s truly a tragedy," Hamilton said. “When I tell you my heart, it don’t feel the same. The store doesn’t feel the same.”
Albany police said Marcus Carter shot and killed 22 year-old Gilbert on Thanksgiving Day.
Officers said Carter told them he was unloading his gun when he shot her.
“It’s very hard for us. It hit home for Jimmy Jazz,” said Shantavia Jackson, another assistant manager at Jimmy Jazz Store.
It’s because the girls were like sisters. The last time they saw Gilbert was the night before she died. They said she was in good spirits.
“Smiling, bouncing, no matter how many times you told her to calm down just a little bit she was still the same amount of boastful, and happy," said Hamilton.
Even her cousins are at a loss for words, but they said it’s those happy times they’ll remember most.
“She had a beautiful voice. Anybody that knows her knows voice. She sang in the choir at our church from time to time. I mean she was just a beautiful person,” Kristi Randle, Gilbert’s cousin, said.
From the sacred display outside the store, to the RIP signs and the sea of purple and white t-shirts, her co-workers said it’s all to show their undeniable bond.
“All of us that work here, we’re like family,” said Stringer.
A biological and professional family whose left searching for answers and seeking peace.
“Help me find understanding. Closure on why. Why her? Why someone so sweet and innocent. You know, it’s tough,” Hamilton added.
Family members said Gilbert’s funeral is set for Saturday at noon.
It will be held at Second Bethesda Baptist Church on Newton Road.
Right now, employees at Jimmy Jazz are selling shirts in Gilbert’s honor.
If you’d like to purchase one, go to their store at the Albany Mall.
Prosecutors said Gilbert’s death is being treated as an intentional homicide.
Carter is facing felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as charges in his girlfriend’s death.
Prosecutors said Carter was living with Gilbert at her apartment.
Attorneys said they will look at forensic findings, adding that this will tell them what led to Gilbert’s death.
“We will be looking at the forensics because that will largely tell us the story in this particular situation and any other attending circumstances. Not just what happened in the apartment, but all the other circumstances that are involved in this particular situation,” said Gregory Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Edwards said the forensic evidence will help them decide how to proceed with this case.
Prosecutors said next the case could be presented to a grand jury and Carter could later be indicted.
