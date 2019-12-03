Historic Georgia pecan letters donated in Baconton

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One of a kind letters more than 100-years-old are being brought back home to a Southwest Georgia City.
A donation presentation in Baconton City Hall was held on Monday.
Ginger Smith donated the letters.
“I really didn’t think it was such a big deal," Smith said. “Okay, these letters are from 1900s but when I got in touch with Ms. Britt and the local historians in this (Baconton) area I found out that these were one of a kind.”
Smith added: "These may be the earliest documents we have of the pecan industry in the state of Georgia.”
The two letters are from Maj. Robert Bacon to Georgiana DeVotie, a Griffin woman.
Bacon is the founder of Baconton.
The letters are more like receipts to care for pecan trees she recently purchased from Bacon’s nursery.
The letters have been in the DeVotie family for over 70 years but were acquired by a collector of historical documents.
Smith received them two months ago.
“I wanted to donate them because I knew that history is important and this area is rich in history,” Smith said.
The letters are being donated to the Mt. Enon Church and Cemetery Association.
Ruby Britt with the Mt. Enon Church and Cemetery Association remembers hearing the news and said she was excited.
Smith and Britt believe these letters help preserve a lost era and provide insight into one of Georgia’s most famous industries.
“We love history and we want to preserve the past," Britt said. "We want to preserve the important things of the past.”
If you want to view the letters yourself, they will be on display soon inside Baconton City Hall.
