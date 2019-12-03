Crews set up Albany’s 2-ton Christmas tree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany's Christmas tree arrived Tuesday morning.
It took two cranes to pull the 4,000 pound, 40-foot cypress tree off the truck at the Government Center Plaza on Pine Avenue downtown. The tree was donated to the city.
Albany's Downtown Manager, Lequrica Gaskins, said this tree provides an opportunity to honor a beloved Lee County 8-year-old who died after a heart transplant earlier this year.
"We're actually going to be honoring Bennett Jones during the lighting of the Christmas tree, so his family will be there, as a way to say thank you for the contributions that you've done to the community, and just to say thank you to a special person in the community as well," Gaskins said.
The city will light the tree at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, December 7 at Government Center Plaza.
There will also be a Christmas Village set up in downtown ahead of the annual Christmas Parade Saturday night.
The Christmas Village will have live entertainment, vendors, and food from 4 to 9 p.m.
New this year is an ice rink that will be near the Flint Riverquarium on Pine Avenue.
Gaskins said these events will have multiple benefits.
"Not only do we think it will help the economy, we also think it will help boost community involvement," she explained. "We are hoping this is going to be one of those events that creates that sense of place for downtown and also for the community."
The parade starts at 6 p.m. in Downtown Albany, Saturday. The theme is “A Storybook Christmas.”
