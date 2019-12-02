Teen arrested in Valdosta armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A teen was arrested in a Valdosta armed robbery that started on social media, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
On Nov. 29, around 9:52 am, VPD responded to an armed robbery call.
Upon arrival, the victim indicated she agreed to meet with a subject, later identified as Shaquilla Williams, 17, to purchase a cellphone that was listed on Facebook Marketplace.
The victim said during the transaction, Williams pulled a handgun on her and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.
After an investigation, officers were able to identify and find Williams.
Officers found the handgun, the stolen currency and other items to corroborate the victim’s account of events.
Williams was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with armed robbery.
“We are very proud of our officers using their investigative skills to quickly get this offender off of the streets of Valdosta," VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. "When meeting an unknown person to buy something off the internet, we encourage citizens to meet at places such as the police department, to prevent incidents like this from occurring.”
