Team of the Week: Thomasville Bulldogs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - After the Bulldogs dominating 38-24 win over Rabun County they’ve made it back to the semi-finals, for the first time since 1993.
And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
After an 0-3 start to the season the Thomasville Bulldogs have been rock solid going 9-1 in their last 10 games.
Thomasville are having a championship caliber season.
Winning region for the first time since 2017... and making it to the semi-finals for just the 16th time in program history.
Head Coach Zach Grage told us they’re just focusing on the task ahead to fulfill their road to redemption.
“And we just keep trying to take that next step. And make sure kids enjoy this moment," said Grage. “Because, a lot of folks sitting at home, a lot of folks that go through their four year high school career that don’t get an opportunity to play in the final four, let alone elite eight or whatever you want to talk about. We’re taking our time and making sure we enjoy the moment. But, also understand that we are not complacent and satisfied.”
The Bulldogs will host Dublin in their semi-finals match-up on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.