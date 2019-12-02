Rodent infestation behind food sale ban at South Albany Dollar General

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Albany Dollar General’s food sales were halted because of a rodent infestation, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
An embargo on food sales was put on Dollar General, 1824 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An investigation found a “severe widespread rodent infestation was indicated by rodent droppings, food damage and chewed paper," the inspection report stated.
The investigation into a complaint about the store was done on Nov. 27.
