Rodent infestation behind food sale ban at South Albany Dollar General
Dollar General in South Albany. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | December 2, 2019 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 10:19 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Albany Dollar General’s food sales were halted because of a rodent infestation, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

An embargo on food sales was put on Dollar General, 1824 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

An investigation found a “severe widespread rodent infestation was indicated by rodent droppings, food damage and chewed paper," the inspection report stated.

The investigation into a complaint about the store was done on Nov. 27.

Read the full inspection report below:

WALB previously spoke with store management but they declined to comment.

