Jimmy Carter Historical Site presents ‘Plains Christmas Community Sing’

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia community is starting their Christmas season off with holiday tunes.
With Christmas being only a few weeks away, people who live in Plains and surrounding counties started their evening off listening to Christmas carols.
The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site hosted its annual Plains Community Christmas Sing on Saturday.
Kim Fuller, Jimmy Carter Historic Site executive director, said this event is needed in their community.
“We have a community sing every year at Christmas," Fuller said. "This past Saturday night, we lit up the town, and this always follows on the Sunday afterward. And it is just a way to bring the community together and user in the Christmas season.”
One voice, in particular, had the audience clapping their hands and stomping their feet.
Plains resident Dorothy McCray has come to this event for the past six years and doesn’t see herself stopping anytime soon.
“They call me and I love singing, and I’ve sung with so many different choirs,” McCray said.
McCray recalled her first Plains Community Christmas Sing.
“The first year I came, it was an elderly lady named Mrs. Pickit, and she got sick that year and they called me. And ever since then, I have been coming,” McCray said.
McCray said she found her love for music when she was a child.
“I remember starting when I was a little girl and I guess it was just automatic, I just use to sang. At that time it wasn’t like gospel, gospel, it was like songs we sang in school,” McCray said.
McCray said that her talent isn’t the only one in the family — her daughter Brenda Alford plays the piano while she sings.
“I enjoy the fellowship,” Alford said. “When I first started playing the piano, it was for her.”
Alford said this event brings families closer.
“I take away love, I take away fellowship, I take away just the good experiences,” Alford said.
McCray said everyone should go to events like this.
“People should come to mingle with different people and have fellowship and everything. When you come out, you gonna meet all different kind of people and that’s why you need to come out because it’s different cultures,” McCray said.
McCray expressed that she is already looking forward to spending the holidays with her family and would love to see more people participate in what she called a “magical event.”
