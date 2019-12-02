Dougherty Co. law enforcement hosts active shooting competition in support of Special Olympics

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement from around the Dougherty County took shots for a good cause.
On Monday, the Law Enforcement Appreciation Run and Gun event was held at the shooting range on Turner Field Road.
Officers with Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police, Albany Police, and SWAT members competed in active shooting drills against each other.
The event not only helps raise money for the Special Olympics, but also prepares law enforcement for realistic shooting situations.
The agencies are also collecting toys for Toys for Tots from participants.
Organizers say they plan to host another Run and Gun event next Spring that will be open to law enforcement agencies statewide.
