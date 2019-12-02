City officials, government agencies remember Rep. Jay Powell

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Friends and colleagues from across the state gathered to remember a friend’s legacy.
Funeral services for Rep. Jay Powell were held Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Camilla.
Baconton Mayor Annett Morman said that she and Powell’s love for Mitchell County brought them closer as colleagues and as friends.
She recalled the last time she saw Powell.
“I am so saddened with his death," Morman said. “He was a dear friend of mine. As a matter of fact, he was at two events in the city of Baconton (on) Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.”
Keith Jones is the county commissioner for District 2. Jones said Powell’s death is not only a loss to him, but to Mitchell County also.
“I am going to miss him. I had the benefit of knowing him for a long time," Jones said. “Actually, we use to workout in the gym together. It is a very very difficult time for our county.”
Jones added: “He was a great leader in this county and he has done a lot for this county and he has represented us well over his time."
Morman recalled some of the projects Powell helped bring to life.
“He did so much for the city of Baconton,” Morman said. “We just built a new community center and Mr. Powell, Jay, my friend, was responsible for that Baconton Community Center and he made that possible.”
Mitchell County Sheriff W.E. Bozeman said that Powell represented the county well.
“He was our state representative for Mitchell, part of Decatur, part of Colquitt County. He was pretty strong and he was a really good representative to Mitchell County and the other two counties,” Bozeman said.
Bozeman said Powell was like no other.
The sheriff added that Powell will be missed throughout Mitchell County, and his thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this time of need.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the exact cause of Powell’s death.
Powell died at a lawmakers’ retreat on Nov. 25.
